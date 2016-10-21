Friday’s sports scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Collinsville 35, Belleville East 28
Mater Dei 27, Waterloo 21
Marion 50, Mattoon 38
West Frankfort 33, Nashville 30
Bellvl. West 41, Alton 7
B: Paris Johnson 1 run (kick failed), 8:06
B: Will Lanxon 23 pass from Logan Betz (Austin Firestone kick), 1:52
B: Paris Johnson 4 run (Austin Firestone kick), 4:45
B: Logan Betz 11 run (Austin Firestone kick), 1:00
B: Paris Johnson 27 pass from Logan Betz (Austin Firestone kick), 5:24
B: Kriston Davis 9 run (Austin Firestone kick), 11:50
A: Rashad Williams 77 kickoff return ( kick), 11:12
Belleville West:
Rushing: Kriston Davis 18-130, Paris Johnson 13-125, Logan Betz 4-30, Turon Johnson 3-2. Team: 38-287Passing: Logan Betz 7-9 131. Team: 7-9 131Receiving: Paris Johnson 2-61, Jacob McCloskey 2-41, Will Lanxon 3-29. Returns: Team: 0- 0Interceptions: Team: 0Fumble Recoveries: Nigel Wallace 1. Team: 1Quarterback Sacks: Matt Hoskins 1, Aaron McKinney 1. Team: 2Tackles: Jack Lanxon 3, Matt Hoskins 2, Craig Baker 2, Jonathan Clover 2, Aaron McKinney 1, Kriston Davis 1, LaMondre’ Carter 1, Jamar Edwards 1, Dalton Fox 1, Anthony Graham 1, Khari Kollore 1, Ethan Lewis 1, Ralph McGlown 1, Cortez Moore 1, Josh Rosebud 1, Jeremy Soehnlin 1, Kyle Ziegel 1. Team: 22
Herrin 24, Central 21
H: Merrill 3 run (kick failed), 9:17
B: Collin Thomas 1 run (Lucas Wobbe kick), 3:34
H: Merrill 1 run (pass failed), 1:58
B: Collin Thomas 26 run (run failed), 8:23
H: Storkweather 1 run (run failed), 5:42
H: Merrill 40 run (pass failed), 2:48
B: Collin Thomas 9 run (Collin Thomas run), 1:44
Highland 46, Charleston 14
H: Sam LaPorta 34 pass from Garrett Money (Elliott Prott kick), 3:05
H: Garrett Marti 3 run (kick failed), 11:53
C: Dawson Armstrong 63 pass from Seth Higgins (Tanner Coffey kick), 10:16
H: Garrett Marti 29 run (pass failed), 7:15
H: Garrett Marti 15 run (run failed), 2:42
H: Brayton Moss 11 run (Elliott Prott kick), 9:10
C: Bryce Frederick 1 run (Tanner Coffey kick), 3:25
H: Sam LaPorta 31 pass from Garrett Marti (Elliott Prott kick), 0:41
H: Cameron Altadonna 27 pass from Garrett Marti (Elliott Prott kick), 8:01
Highland:
Rushing: Garrett Marti 14-97, Isaiah Harmon 8-56, Brayton Moss 7-55. Team: 29-208Passing: Garrett Marti 11-18 189. Team: 11-18 189Receiving: Sam LaPorta 5-94, Cameron Altadonna 2-40, Justin Bugger 2-38.
Columbia 48, Jerseyville 28
C: Colton Byrd 49 run (Greg Long kick), 5:21
J: Brandon Baalman 1 run (James Randolph kick), 1:08
C: Jordan Holmes 3 pass from Greg Long (Greg Long kick), 9:37
C: Colton Byrd 8 run (Greg Long kick), 2:09
C: Liam Knox 33 pass from Greg Long (Greg Long kick), 0:52
J: Brandon Baalman 2 run (James Randolph kick), 0:00
C: Colton Byrd 2 run (Jared Germain kick), 7:35
C: Colton Byrd 1 run (kick failed), 3:23
J: Drew Sauerwein 2 run (kick failed), 1:13
C: Colton Byrd 22 run (Jared Germain kick), 9:35
J: Jacob Brady 41 pass from Drew Sauerwein (Brandon Baalman pass from Dereck Hill), 3:21
Columbia:
Rushing: Colton Byrd 28-245. Team: 28-245Passing: Greg Long 14-16 162. Team: 14-16 162Receiving: Colton Byrd 2-42, Jordan Holmes 6-41, Liam Knox 2-40, Mitch Daniels 3-39, Jared Germain 1-
Althoff 37, Triad 7
A: Trey Mosley 1 run (pass failed), 8:35
T: Trevor Nott 45 run (Collin Black kick), 5:45
A: Trey Mosley 1 run (CJ Coldon pass from Trey Mosley), 2:21
A: Jordan Goodwin 17 pass from Trey Mosley (Stone Galloway kick), 11:23
A: CJ Coldon 52 pass from Trey Mosley (Stone Galloway kick), 9:10
A: safety, 8:56
A: Jaylon Bester 1 run (Stone Galloway kick), 4:59
Centralia, Il 50, Mascoutah 15
C: Jonathan Keeler 90 pass from Javon Williams (Will Henegar pass from Javon Williams), 5:29
C: Tyrese Wallace 28 run (run failed), 0:50
C: Keshawn Marshall 8 run (Keshawn Marshall run), 6:15
C: Javon Williams 81 run (Keshawn Marshall run), 2:27
C: Javon Williams 2 run (pass failed), 7:10
M: Darius Cooley 15 run (Cole Junker kick), 0:00
C: Javon Williams 24 run (pass failed), 10:35
M: Patrick Beck 10 run (Glen Gibbons run), 5:52
C: Tyrese Wallace 6 run (Tyrese Wallace run), 4:13
Mater Dei 27, Waterloo 21
M: Colin Schuetz 6 run (kick failed), 11:56
W: Scott Nanney 24 run (Tyson Roedl kick), 6:30
W: Scott Nanney 61 run (Tyson Roedl kick), 3:52
M: Jared Niemeyer 15 pass from Colin Schuetz (Lucas Theising pass from Colin Schuetz), 1:36
W: Austin Patton 20 pass from Ross Schrader (Tyson Roedl kick), 0:53
M: Lucas Theising 8 pass from Colin Schuetz (Colin Schuetz kick), 8:01
M: Lucas Theising 34 pass from Colin Schuetz (kick failed), 3:13
Mater Dei:
Rushing: Trever Johnson 4-62, Colin Schuetz 14-57, Jake Wieter 12-48, Jake Timmermann 1-7, Lucas Theising 1-1. Team: 32-175Passing: Colin Schuetz 15-31 227. Team: 15-31 227Receiving: Lucas Theising 5-96, Matt Spears 4-80, Jake Timmermann 2-24, Jared Niemeyer 3-24, AJ Albers 1-3. Returns: Jake Timmermann 4-38. Team: 4-38Interceptions: Team: 0Fumble Recoveries: Justin Thole 1. Team: 1Quarterback Sacks: Jake Timmermann 1, Grant Pollmann 1, Drew Timmermann 1, Drew Toeben 1, Mason Toennies 1. Team: 5Tackles: Drew Toeben 9, Mason Toennies 9, Matt Spears 8, Jacob Dumstorff 8, Lucas Theising 7, Trever Johnson 7, Nic Seelhoeffer 7, Grant Pollmann 6, Jared Niemeyer 6, Jake Timmermann 3, Ryan Pingsterhaus 3, Drew Timmermann 2, Colin Schuetz 1, Jake Wieter 1. Team: 77
Edwardsville 49, Granite City 12
E: Dionte Rodgers 2 run (Riley Patterson kick), 8:28
E: Dayleon Harris 17 run (Riley Patterson kick), 3:43
E: Dionte Rodgers 64 run (Riley Patterson kick), 11:06
E: Dionte Rodgers 17 run (Riley Patterson kick), 9:05
E: Kendall Abdur-Rahman 37 run (Riley Patterson kick), 7:12
E: Dionte Rodgers 3 run (Riley Patterson kick), 5:13
G: Torrey Deal 34 pass from Freddy Edwards (pass failed), 3:10
E: Dionte Rodgers 24 run (Riley Patterson kick), 0:51
G: Kyle Thompson 3 pass from Kendrick Williba (pass failed), 6:47
Freeburg 28, Salem 20
S: Revilius 71 pass from Nathan Roth (run failed), 11:38
F: Tyler White 25 pass from Bobby Tedesco (Logan Stone run), 7:20
S: Shaun Reid 47 pass from Nathan Roth (pass failed), 6:46
F: Bobby Tedesco 42 run (run failed), 5:52
F: Logan Stone 2 run (run failed), 5:57
S: Nathan Roth 1 run (Cole Steward pass from Nathan Roth), 1:09
F: Bobby Tedesco 4 run (Bobby Tedesco run), 7:23
Freeburg:
Rushing: Bobby Tedesco 26-170, Logan Stone 17-77. Team: 43-247Passing: Bobby Tedesco 10-17 128. Team: 10-17 128Receiving: Tyler White 6-84. Team: 6-84Returns: Team: 0- 0Interceptions: Brendan Meng 1. Team: 1Fumble Recoveries: Brendan Meng 1. Team: 1Quarterback Sacks: Team: 0Tackles: Team: 0
E. St. Louis 46, O’Fallon 14
E: William Keltee 18 fumble recovery (kick failed), 8:48
E: Jarrell Anderson 3 run (run failed), 3:31
O: Richard Cosey 4 run (Brooks Hackney kick), 0:50
E: Jeff Thomas 8 pass from Reyondus Estes (Charlando Robinson pass from Reyondus Estes), 2:56
E: Charlando Robinson 11 pass from Reyondus Estes (run failed), 10:00
E: Lawaun Powell Jr. 20 pass from Reyondus Estes (run failed), 5:42
E: Malcolm Bell 32 interception (pass failed), 11:16
E: Kevin Brown 11 run (Jarrell Anderson run), 10:30
O: Darryl Cobb Jr 30 pass from Christian Perez (Brooks Hackney kick), 9:21
East St. Louis:
Rushing: Jarrell Anderson 23-114. Team: 23-114Passing: Reyondus Estes 14-20 205. Team: 14-20 205Receiving: Jeff Thomas 5-74. Team: 5-
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Edwardsville def. Shepard 19-25, 25-18, 15-9
Edwardsville def. LyonsTownship 25-22, 25-18
Mascoutah def. Jacksonville 25-8, 25-13
Edwardsville def. Prospect 25-17, 25-12.
PRO BASEBALL
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
TORONTO VS CLEVELAND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Friday, Oct. 14: Cleveland 2, Toronto 0
Saturday, Oct. 15: Cleveland 2, Toronto 1
Monday, Oct. 17: Cleveland 4, Toronto 2
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Toronto 5, Cleveland 1
Wednesday, Oct. 19: Cleveland 3, Toronto 0
CHICAGO VS. LOS ANGELES
Saturday, Oct. 15: Chicago 8, Los Angeles 4
Sunday, Oct. 16: Los Angeles 1, Chicago 0
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Los Angeles 6, Chicago 0
Wednesday, Oct. 19: Chicago 10, at Los Angeles 2
Thursday, Oct. 20: Chicago 8, Los Angeles 4
Saturday, Oct. 22: Los Angeles (Kershaw 12-4) at Chicago (Hendricks 16-8) (FS1), 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles at Chicago (Fox or FS1), 7 p.m.
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Tuesday, Oct. 25: NL at Cleveland
Wednesday, Oct. 26: NL at Cleveland
Friday, Oct. 28: Cleveland at NL
Saturday, Oct. 29: Cleveland at NL
x-Sunday, Oct. 30: Cleveland at NL
x-Tuesday, Nov. 1: NL at Cleveland
x-Wednesday, Nov. 2: NL at Cleveland
PRO HOCKEY
NHL
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, San Jose 2
Anaheim 3, Philadelphia 2
Boston 2, New Jersey 1
Washington 4, Florida 2
Montreal 5, Arizona 2
Colorado 4, Tampa Bay 0
Minnesota 3, Toronto 2
Los Angeles 4, Dallas 3, OT
Edmonton 3, St. Louis 1
Carolina 4, Calgary 2
Vancouver 2, Buffalo 1
Friday’s Games
Columbus 3, Chicago 2
N.Y. Islanders 3, Arizona 2
Detroit 5, Nashville 3
Saturday’s Games
San Jose at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Florida, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Top 25 Schedule
Saturday
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 6 Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m.
No. 2 Ohio State at Penn State, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Michigan vs. Illinois, 2:30 p.m.
No. 5 Washington vs. Oregon State, 5:30 p.m.
No. 7 Louisville vs. NC State, 11 a.m.
No. 8 Nebraska vs. Purdue, 2:30 p.m.
No. 10 Wisconsin at Iowa, 11 a.m.
No. 11 Houston at SMU, 6 p.m.
No. 12 West Virginia vs. TCU, 2:30 p.m.
No. 16 Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
No. 17 Arkansas at No. 21 Auburn, 5 p.m.
No. 19 Utah at UCLA, 3 p.m.
No. 20 Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
No. 22 North Carolina at Virginia, 2 p.m.
No. 23 Mississippi at No. 25 LSU, 8 p.m.
No. 24 Navy vs. Memphis, 2:30 p.m.
