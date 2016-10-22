San Diego rolls through Valparaiso in 49-10 win

3:18 Gibault seniors Kyle Rocca and Trevor Davis shine in Hawks' sectional win Pause

1:17 Althoff football moves to 9-0 as receiver has a big night

2:43 Belleville West football win puts Maroons on playoff bubble

1:45 Waterloo soccer senior comes through against Marquette

2:08 Hewitt breaks O'Fallon single-season rushing record

2:16 Coach of the Year honors for Althoff boys basketball coach

2:43 Soccer semifinal between O'Fallon and Belleville East settled by penalty kicks

1:29 Edwardsville junior talks about winning conference volleyball title

2:13 Goalie keeps Lancers close against state runnerup

0:21 Winning point in unbeaten Eagles' girls volleyball win over Panthers