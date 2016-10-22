N. Dakota beats Bemidji St. 5-4 for sweep

North Dakota sophomore Brock Boeser continued his domination of Bemidji State on Saturday, scoring two goals as the Fighting Hawks beat the Beavers 5-4 in men's college hockey.
Boeser has scored eight goals in his last three games against Bemidji State. Zach Yon, Rhett Gardner and Shane Gersich also scored goals for UND (5-0-0).
For the fourth straight game, UND gave up the first goal of the game. Leo Fitzgerald scored for Bemidji State (4-2-0) at 2:53 of the first period.
But UND went up 5-1 before Bemidji State's Jay Dickman, Brendan Harms and Dillon Eichstadt scored in the third period.
North Dakota outshot the Beavers 33-29.
UND goalie Cam Johnson stopped 25 shots, while Michael Bitzer had 28 saves for Bemidji State.
