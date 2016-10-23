Giants thin at safety, debut new kicker vs. Rams in London

Robbie Gould took the field as a New York Giant for the first time Sunday as the former Bears kicker made his debut in place of scandal-hit Josh Brown, currently on the NFL commissioner's exempt list.
Both teams' defenses face depth concerns in London. The Giants are down to two safeties with Nat Berhe out with concussion and primary backup Darian Thompson nursing a foot injury, which could force veteran cornerback Leon Hall to play some safety alongside Landon Collins.
For the Rams, defensive end Robert Quinn is back after missing two weeks with a shoulder injury. But run-stuffing defensive tackle Michael Brockers is out with a thigh injury, leaving Aaron Donald to face frequent double-teams. Top cornerback Trumaine Johnson remains inactive for a second week with a high ankle sprain.
The Giants' new-look kicking game avoided an extra layer of uncertainty as veteran long snapper Zak DeOssie was ruled fit to play.
The full inactives lists:
NEW YORK GIANTS
QB Josh Johnson, WR Tavarres King, S Darian Thompson, S Nat Berhe, LB Deontae Skinner, T Marshall Newhouse, DT Robert Thomas.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
WR Pharoh Cooper, QB Sean Mannion, CB Trumaine Johnson, G Jamon Brown, T Pace Murphy, WR Nelson Spruce, DT Michael Brockers.
