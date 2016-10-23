Metro-east football players still starring in Division I

A summary of how the local athletes preformed this weekend.
OKLAHOMA
- Austin Seibert, kicker-punter Belleville West: Seibert went 1-1 on his field goal attempts with a long of 23 yards. Seibert was also 7-8 on extra points to go along with two punts that averaged 39.0 yards. Oklahoma went on the beat Texas Tech 66-59.
ILLINOIS
- Darius Mosely, DB, O’Fallon: Mosley recorded eight tackles, and a pass break up in the 41-8 loss to Michigan.
WESTERN KENTUCKY
- Nolan Dowling, long snapper, Belleville East: Dowling successfully completed 11 of 11 snaps (8 extra points, 2 punts, 1 field goal) in the 59-24 win over Old Dominion University.
WYOMING
- Brian Hill, RB, Belleville West. Hill rushed for 289 yards and three touchdowns to go along with one catch for 13 yards in the 42-34 win over Nevada.
SIU CARBONDALE
- Chase Allen, LB, Belleville East. Allen led the team in tackles with nine, and a tackle for a loss in the 22-14 loss to Indiana State.
- Markese Jackson, LB, East St. Louis. Jackson recorded six tackles and a tackle for a loss in the 22-14 loss to Indiana State.
- Kyron Watson, LB, East St. Louis. Jackson recorded four tackles and a tackle for a loss in the 22-14 loss to Indiana State.
- Matt Sotiropoulos, K, Belleville East. Sotiropoulos missed both of his field goal attempts in the 22-14 loss to Indiana State.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
- Pierre Gee-Tucker, LB, Belleville West: Gee-Tucker recorded eight tackles, one tackle for a loss and one fumble recovery in the 21-13 win over Western Illinois.
- Dom, Davis, CB, Belleville West: Davis recorded four tackles and a pass break up in the 21-13 win over Western Illinois.
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI
- Mike Ford, DB, Marquette. Ford recorded two tackles in the 21-20 loss to Tennessee Tech.
EASTERN ILLINOIS
- Mitch Kimble, QB, Jerseyville. Kimble weny 16 of 19 for 200 yards and two touchdowns in the 40-38 loss to Murray State.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
- Charlie Harmon, OL, O’Fallon: Harmon anchored a line that rushed for 167 yards and passed for 189 yards in the 24-10 win over Youngstown State.
