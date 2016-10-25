Rutgers Preview Capsule

Rutgers
Last season: 7-25, has not had a winning season since 2005-06.
Nickname: Scarlet Knights.
Coach: Steve Pikiell, first year.
Conference: Big Ten.
Who's gone: G Bishop Daniels, F D.J. Foreman, F Omari Grier, F Greg Lewis.
Who's back: G Corey Sanders. The sophomore thought about going to the NBA but returns with team-high 15.9 point average and 115 assists; G Mike Williams averaged 12.3 points and led the club with 50 3-pointers; F Deshawn Freeman averaged 13.1 points and 5.3 rebounds before an injury ended season after seven games; F Jonathan Laurent averaged 8.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in 27 games as a freshman.
Who's new: G Nigel Johnson. Redshirt junior transfer from Kansas State, where he averaged 4.7 points, 1.7 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 62 games. C C.J. Gettys. The 7-footer earned his undergraduate degree at North Carolina-Wilmington, averaging 5.3 points and 5.1 rebounds. F Candido Sa. The 6-9 JUCO transfer ranked second nationally among junior college players with 123 blocked shots last season. F Eugene Omoruyi. Averaged 16.9 points and 9.6 rebounds in senior year in Canada. F Issa Thiam. The 6-9 forward from Senegal averaged 14 points and 8.0 rebounds in 2015-16 at Arlington Country Day School in Jacksonville.
The Skinny: Rutgers has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 1991. The last three coaches have lasted a total of 10 years. Pikiell led Stony Brook to its first NCAA Tournament last season but he needs to build a program here. Rutgers was 1-17 in the conference last season.
