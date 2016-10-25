Waterloo defeats Carbondale

Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Waterloo's Philip Most maintains control as he beats Carbondale keeper Braulio Ostos to take the ball in and score during the Class 2A sectional game.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Waterloo's Brenden Young battles Carbondale's Max Schropp for control during the Class 2A sectional.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Waterloo's Philip Most gets off a shot against Carbondale defender Layton Guyton and keeper Braulio Ostos during the Class 2A sectional game.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Carbondale's Zach Willard and Waterloo's Ben Huels work to get control during the Class 2A sectional game.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Waterloo's Ryan Stites carries the ball down field against Carbondale in the Class 2A sectional game.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Waterloo's Nolan Rick works the ball against Carbondale.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Waterloo's Ben Huels puts a header into the net against Carbondale to score his third goal in the Class 2A sectional game.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Carbondale's Landon Brzoznowski and Waterloo's Nolan Rick battle for control in the Class 2A sectional game.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Carbondale's Jacob Collie and keeper Braulio Ostos try to keep the ball from Waterloo's Griffin Lenhardt in the Class 2A sectional game.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Waterloo's Jake Elsing crosses the ball as Carbondale's Max Schropp steps in during the Class 2A sectional.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Waterloo's Ben Huels takes a shot with pressure from Carbondale defender Layton Guyton to score his second goal in the Class 2A sectional game.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Waterloo's Andrew Yount takes control against Carbondale in the Class 2A sectional game.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com