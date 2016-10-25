Collinsville defeats Quincy in Class 3A Soccer Sectional

Collinsville's Josh Wobbe connects with a header that beats Quincy's keeper for the 1st goal in the 2nd half of the Class 3A sectional at Belleville West
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Collinsville's Josh Wobbe celebrates with teammates after putting a header into the net against Quincy in the Class 3A sectional at Belleville West.
Collinsville's Hunter Counton clears a ball during the Class 3A sectional at Belleville West.
Collinsville's Zach Stenger watches as Quincy keeper Mark Cleveland dives and misses the 3rd goal of the 2nd half during the Class 3A sectional at Belleville West.
Quincy's Nolan Nuttelman and Collinsville's Luke Liljegren go for a header during the Class 3A sectional at Belleville West.
Collinsville's Sabas Avalos works to control the ball as Quincy's Harrison Rosen and J.D. Sohn move in.
Quincy's Drew Chisholm is chased by Collinsville's Brendan Peterson during the Class 3A sectional at Belleville West.
Quincy's Drew Chisholm gets a header as Collinsville keeper Brett Niedzwiecki rushes in during the Class 3A sectional at Belleville West.
Quincy keeper Mark Cleveland makes a save on a Collinsville shot during the Class 3A sectional at Belleville West.
Collinsville's Brendan Peterson tries to take advantage of a deflection by Quincy keeper Mark Cleveland in front of the net.
Collinsville and Quincy players battle for control in Quincy's box during the 1st half of the Class 3A sectional at Belleville West.
Quincy keeper Mark Cleveland misses the first goal by Collinsville in the 2nd half during the Class 3A sectional at Belleville West.
Quincy's Alex Watson, Grant Higgins and keeper Mark Cleveland clear a close ball during the Class 3A sectional at Belleville West.
Quincy's Jaeden Smith, keeper Mark Cleveland and Grant Higgins react as Collinsville's Hunter Counton celebrates Collinsville’s 2nd goal during the Class 3A sectional at Belleville West.
Quincy's J.D. Sohn reacts after missing a scoring opportunity during the Class 3A sectional against Collinsville at Belleville West.
Collinsville keeper Brett Niedzwiecki deflects a shot by Quincy's J.D. Sohn.
Collinsville's Sabas Avalos and Quincy's J.D. Sohn battle for posession.
Collinsville's Zane Baker controls the ball against Quincy during the Class 3A sectional at Belleville West.
Collinsville's Zane Baker and Quincy's Harrison Rosen battle for posession.
Collinsville's Jordan Blasingame and keeper Brett Niedzwiecki stop a scoring opportunity for Quincy's Dalton Gilbert.
Collinsville's Jesus Valverde gets control during the Class 3A sectional against Quincy at Belleville West.
