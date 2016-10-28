Sports

October 28, 2016 8:52 PM

Vale Dori romps to 10 1/4-length victory at Santa Anita

The Associated Press
ARCADIA, Calif.

Vale Dori led all the way to win the $65,000 feature by 10 1/4 lengths for trainer Bob Baffert on Friday at Santa Anita.

Ridden by Rafael Bejarano, Vale Dori ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.26 and paid $2.40 and $2.10 as the 1-5 favorite in the field of four fillies and mares.

Chronologic'sghost returned $5.20, while All Star Bub was another three-quarters of a length back in third. There was no show wagering because of the small field.

Argentina-bred Vale Dori has two wins in four starts for Baffert since arriving from South America.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Senior helps O'Fallon win Class 4A volleyball regional title

View more video

Sports Videos