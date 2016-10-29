NHL Capsules

2:43 Belleville West football win puts Maroons on playoff bubble Pause

1:17 Althoff football moves to 9-0 as receiver has a big night

56:53 Opinion: 'Madigan: Power, Privilege, Politics' documentary

1:16 C.J. Baricevic for 12th Congressional District

1:16 Senior helps O'Fallon win Class 4A volleyball regional title

1:56 Opinion: Preview the 'Madigan: Power, Privilege, Politics' documentary

1:53 Special teams come up big in Althoff football playoff win

1:22 State's Attorney talks sentencing for man who shot at trooper

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man