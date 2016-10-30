NBA Capsules

0:57 Chester Police officer killed in crash during pursuit Pause

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:32 Edwardsville kicker talks overtime playoff win over Oak Park

56:53 Opinion: 'Madigan: Power, Privilege, Politics' documentary

1:22 State's Attorney talks sentencing for man who shot at trooper

1:59 'Thriller' flash mob performs in downtown Belleville

1:56 Opinion: Preview the 'Madigan: Power, Privilege, Politics' documentary

2:17 Long does it all to help Columbia advance in football playoffs

0:52 Mary Kloess on the early days of Althoff girls sports