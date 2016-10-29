Washington and Lawry lead Old Dominion over UTEP 31-21

David Washington threw two touchdown passes and Ray Lawry ran for two more scores in the fourth quarter to lead Old Dominion to a 31-21 victory over UTEP on Saturday night.
Washington was 14 of 22 for 262 yards, and Lawry had 131 yards rushing on 17 carries. Washington connected with Travis Fulgham for a 7-yard score on the Monarchs' opening drive. UTEP committed two turnovers and punted twice before running back Aaron Jones tossed a 3-yard TD-pass to Hayden Plinke to pull the Miners to 10-7 at halftime.
Jones ran for a 5-yard score to cap a 75-yard drive that ate up about half of the third quarter and UTEP (2-6, 1-4 Conference USA) led 13-10.
Old Dominion (5-3, 3-1) scored on its next three possessions. Washington threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Melvin Vaughn, and Lawry ran for a 40-yard score. Washington's 77-yard pass to Jonathan Duhart set up Lawry's 1-yard plunge with about 12 minutes left.
