Cousins, Gay lead Kings over Timberwolves 106-103

DeMarcus Cousins had 29 points and Rudy Gay added 28 and the Sacramento Kings defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 106-103 on Saturday night.
Ben McLemore had 13 points for the Kings, who won for the first time at new Golden 1. Matt Barnes had 12 points and nine assists. Cousins picked up two fouls in the game's final minute and fouled out.
Andrew Wiggins scored 29 points for the Timberwolves, who are off to an 0-2 start under new coach Tom Thibodeau. Zach Levine had three 3-pointers and 21 points while Karl Anthony-Towns had 15 points and Gorgui Dieng had 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Last season the Timberwolves beat the Kings in all four games and they were 4-3 in the previous seven games in Sacramento.
A putback by Towns got Minnesota within 105-103. After regaining possession following a jump ball with 7.5 seconds left, Wiggins misfired on a jumper and Barnes corralled the rebound and made one of two free throws to end the game.
Gay put the Kings ahead by two with a jumper and Ty Lawson connected on a corner 3 for a 105-100 lead with 1:10 remaining.
A 3 by McLemore gave the Kings their biggest lead, a nine-point advantage near the halfway mark of the third quarter. But the Timberwolves eventually pulled even with a 9-0 run that ended with a jumper by Dieng.
Following a listless first half, the Kings gained control in the third quarter, running off 17 straight points to take the lead. The suddenly cold Timberwolves shot 3 for 12 in the third when they were outscored 31-12 and trailed 85-77 heading into the fourth.
After playing well defensively in their opening two games, the Kings lacked effort in the opening half against Minnesota, which continually had open looks at the offensive end.
TIP-INS
Timberwolves: Minnesota had four turnovers in the opening half, but committed six in the third quarter. ... Wiggins had 13 points and the Timberwolves shot 67 percent in leading 34-24 after one quarter. ...
Kings: Cousins picked up his first technical late in the second quarter following his objection to an obvious personal foul. ... A Minnesota assistant last season, Bryan Gates is a Kings assistant coach. ... San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Erik Armstead was among the sellout crowd.
UP NEXT
Timberwolves: Host Memphis on Tuesday in their home opener.
Kings: At Atlanta on Monday for the first of five straight road games.
