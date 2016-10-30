Metro-east football players still starring in Division I

A summary of how the local athletes preformed this weekend.
OKLAHOMA
- Austin Seibert, kicker-punter Belleville West: Seibert went 8-8 on extra points to go along with four punts that averaged 38.2 yards. Oklahoma went on the beat Kansas 56-3.
ILLINOIS
- Darius Mosely, DB, O’Fallon: Mosley recorded one tackle in the 40-17 loss to Minnesota.
WESTERN KENTUCKY
- Nolan Dowling, long snapper, Belleville East: Dowling successfully completed 13 of 13 snaps (7 extra points, 2 field goals, 4 punts) in the 52-3 win over Florida Atlantic University.
WYOMING
- Brian Hill, RB, Belleville West. Hill rushed for 146 yards on 28 carries to help Wyoming upset #13 Boise State.
SIU CARBONDALE
- Craig James, DB, Edwardsville. James recorded five tackles and one interception in the 38-35 loss to Missouri State.
- Markese Jackson, LB, East St. Louis. Jackson recorded seven tackles and a tackle for a loss in the 38-35 loss to Missouri State.
- Kyron Watson, LB, East St. Louis. Watson led the team with 11 tackles and a tackle for a loss in the 38-35 loss to Missouri State.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
- Pierre Gee-Tucker, LB, Belleville West: Gee-Tucker recorded seven tackles in the 24-20 win over Northern Iowa.
- Dom, Davis, CB, Belleville West: Davis recorded one tackle in the 24-20 win over Northern Iowa.
EASTERN ILLINOIS
- Mitch Kimble, QB, Jerseyville. Kimble went 9 of 22 for 130 yards in the 47-14 loss to Jacksonville State.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
- Charlie Harmon, OL, O’Fallon: Harmon anchored a line that rushed for 83 yards and passed for 430 yards in the 38-21 loss to Illinois State.
Comments