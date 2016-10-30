Sports

October 30, 2016 7:30 PM

Metro-east football players still starring in Division I

A summary of how the local athletes preformed this weekend.

OKLAHOMA

  • Austin Seibert, kicker-punter Belleville West: Seibert went 8-8 on extra points to go along with four punts that averaged 38.2 yards. Oklahoma went on the beat Kansas 56-3.

ILLINOIS

  • Darius Mosely, DB, O’Fallon: Mosley recorded one tackle in the 40-17 loss to Minnesota.

WESTERN KENTUCKY

  • Nolan Dowling, long snapper, Belleville East: Dowling successfully completed 13 of 13 snaps (7 extra points, 2 field goals, 4 punts) in the 52-3 win over Florida Atlantic University.

WYOMING

  • Brian Hill, RB, Belleville West. Hill rushed for 146 yards on 28 carries to help Wyoming upset #13 Boise State.

SIU CARBONDALE

  • Craig James, DB, Edwardsville. James recorded five tackles and one interception in the 38-35 loss to Missouri State.
  • Markese Jackson, LB, East St. Louis. Jackson recorded seven tackles and a tackle for a loss in the 38-35 loss to Missouri State.
  • Kyron Watson, LB, East St. Louis. Watson led the team with 11 tackles and a tackle for a loss in the 38-35 loss to Missouri State.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE

  • Pierre Gee-Tucker, LB, Belleville West: Gee-Tucker recorded seven tackles in the 24-20 win over Northern Iowa.
  • Dom, Davis, CB, Belleville West: Davis recorded one tackle in the 24-20 win over Northern Iowa.

EASTERN ILLINOIS

  • Mitch Kimble, QB, Jerseyville. Kimble went 9 of 22 for 130 yards in the 47-14 loss to Jacksonville State.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

  • Charlie Harmon, OL, O’Fallon: Harmon anchored a line that rushed for 83 yards and passed for 430 yards in the 38-21 loss to Illinois State.

