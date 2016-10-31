Almandin wins Melbourne Cup in tight finish

Almandin stormed down the straight to edge past Heartbreak City just before the line and win the 156th Melbourne Cup on Tuesday, giving owner Lloyd Williams a record fifth win in Australia's richest race and jockey Kerrin McEvoy his second win in the 2-mile classic.
McEvoy won his previous Melbourne Cup in 2000, giving him the mark for longest gap between Cup titles for a jockey. Australian businessman Williams is the first owner to win more than four Melbourne Cups.
Pre-race favorite Hartnell placed third, making it 18 years of fruitless attempts by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's Godolphin racing enterprise to win the southern hemisphere's premier race.
