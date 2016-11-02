Know the Bartman film name by Gibney?

Today’s question: In 2011, ESPN series “30 for 30” made a documentary about Steve Bartman and the incident down the leftfield line at Wrigley Field that night, in game 6 of the 2003 NLCS . What was the name of this documentary directed by Alex Gibney?
Yesterday’s answer: Ryan Fitzpatrick. Only Fitzpatrick was selected lower than Cassel, 20 picks lower than Cassel. The quarterback selected one pick ahead of Cassel, James Kilian, later went to the CFL. The team that selected him in that draft, the Kansas City Chiefs, traded for Matt Cassel in 2009.
