McNichols, Mattison lead No. 24 Boise St past San Jose St

Jeremy McNichols rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns, Alex Mattison had a career-high 100 yards rushing and one touchdown, and No. 24 Boise State beat San Jose State 45-31 on Friday night.
The Broncos (8-1, 4-1) had two players over 100 yards on the ground in one game for the first time since Nov. 8, 2014, against New Mexico.
San Jose State (3-7, 2-4), looking to get consecutive wins for the first time this season, finished with 495 yards of offense behind Kenny Potter's 23-of-36 passing for 278 yards.
After suffering a gut-wrenching loss last week to Wyoming on a safety in the waning minutes of the game, Boise State looked sluggish in the first quarter as it held a 7-6 lead.
However, the Broncos got the spark they needed with a little razzle dazzle. On fourth-and-12 from the Boise State 37, Broncos punter Sean Wale took the snap and raced 29 yards for a first down.
"Finally after four years, I had a chance to do something so I had to make the most of it," Wale said. "It was my one chance to shine, and I certainly wasn't sliding. But I didn't really know what to do once I got into the open field."
Three plays later, Mattison scored on a 19-yard run to extend Boise State's lead to 14-6.
"It could've been a stop on downs for us if we'd been able to make the play," San Jose State coach Ron Caragher said. "But we didn't and it changed the momentum of the game."
"I was very proud of this team's response after last week's loss," Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. "We have to stay focused on what we can control and try to go out and play our best each and every week."
San Jose State kept the pressure on Boise State, edging within 14-13 with 10 minutes remaining in the first half. But that was as close as the Spartans would get as the Broncos took control of the game.
"Boise State learned a powerful lesson last week, and they got back to running the football and controlling the line of scrimmage behind their big offensive line," Caragher said.
Boise State, which finished with 517 total yards of offense, had a season-high 298 yards rushing. McNichols' performance was his seventh 100-plus yard game this season and fourth in a row.
Malik Roberson led the Spartans on the ground with 109 yards and a touchdown, his second 100-yard game of the season.
TAKEAWAYS
San Jose State: The loss squelched the Spartans' chances of becoming bowl eligible, but they still have a chance to finish strong after a 1-5 start. Their final two opponents, Air Force and Fresno State, have combined for only two conference wins.
Boise State: The Broncos no longer control their own fate in the Mountain division, but the victory keeps their hopes alive. They still need either Wyoming to lose two games or New Mexico to win out to win the division.
UP NEXT
San Jose State: The Spartans take a week off before returning home to host Air Force on Nov. 19.
Boise State: The Broncos will take travel to Hawaii next Saturday in a conference tilt.
