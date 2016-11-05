Marchisio back in Italy squad for Liechtenstein and Germany

Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio is back in the Italy squad after six months out with a torn cruciate ligament, which forced him to miss the European Championship.
Marchisio, who has made 54 appearances for Italy, scored a rare goal in his last international match — a 2-2 draw against Romania, almost exactly a year ago.
Sassuolo winger Matteo Politano and Lazio midfielder Danilo Cataldi have been called up for the first time for the matches against Liechtenstein and Germany.
Lorenzo Insigne and Simone Zaza, who were both at Euro 2016, are back in the squad for the first time under new coach Giampiero Ventura, as is Davide Zappacosta, who was called up for Antonio Conte's last two friendly matches before the tournament in France.
Marco Parolo is also included despite being suspended for the World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein.
Italy travels to Vaduz to face Liechtenstein for the first time on Nov. 12, before playing Germany in a friendly at San Siro in Milan, three days later.
Italy:
Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan), Mattia Perin (Genoa).
Defenders: Luca Antonelli (AC Milan), Andrea Barzagli (Juventus), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Matteo Darmian (Manchester United), Mattia De Sciglio (AC Milan), Alessio Romagnoli (Milan), Daniele Rugani (Juventus), Davide Zappacosta (Torino).
Midfielders: Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina), Giacomo Bonaventura (AC Milan), Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan), Danilo Cataldi (Lazio), Daniele De Rossi (Roma), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Claudio Marchisio (Juventus), Marco Parolo (Lazio), Matteo Politano (Sassuolo), Nicola Sansone (Villareal), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain).
Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Eder (Inter Milan), Manolo Gabbiadini (Napoli), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Leonardo Pavoletti (Genoa), Simone Zaza (West Ham United).
