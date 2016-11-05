AP source: Cespedes opts out of Mets deal, free agent again

A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that Yoenis Cespedes has opted out of the remaining two years of his contract with the New York Mets to become a free agent again.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday because the decision had not been announced.
Acquired by the Mets at the trade deadline in 2015, Cespedes helped the Mets win the NL pennant that year and make their first World Series appearance since 2000.
He became a free agent after that season. After finding a slow market, he made a surprise return to the Mets when New York agreed to a $75 million, three-year contract that allowed him to opt out after one season and $27.5 million.
The 31-year-old sluggers gives up $47.5 million — $23.75 million in each of the next two years.
