Worthman lifts Air Force over Army 31-12

Arion Worthman passed for 195 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 63 yards and another score, and Air Force beat Army 31-12 on Saturday to win the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy.
The second leg of the round-robin competition between the three service academies ended with the Falcons claiming the prized hardware, emblematic of supremacy among the three schools, for the 20th time. Air Force, which dispatched Navy 28-14 a month ago, has won all but two of the last 20 games against Army and is 14-10 at Michie Stadium.
Army (5-4) needs to win two more games to become eligible for the postseason for only the second time in 20 years.
Worthman made his first career start at quarterback for the Falcons, taking over for injured starter Nate Romine. In Air Force's comeback win over Fresno State last week, Worthman displayed an instant burst of speed running the triple option with keepers around the edge and used his 5-foot-11, 200-pound frame to muscle through the middle on inside runs.
On Saturday, Worthman displayed his multiple talents again, giving Army fits all afternoon, scrambling out of trouble when he had to and hitting the Black Knights time after time with key plays. After an even-fought first half, he gave the Falcons some breathing room on the first possession of the third quarter, scrambling right on a pass play when protection broke down and hitting wide-open Jacobi Owens for a 46-yard touchdown.
In their win over Navy, the Falcons held the Middies to 57 yards on the ground, 259 yards below their average and limited Army to 144 yards on 40 rushes. Army entered the game ranked second in the nation in rushing with a 342-yard average and managed just 65 on 19 carries in the opening half, and Kell Walker accounted for half that total on a 32-yard scoring run.
THE TAKEAWAY
Air Force: The Falcons clinched their third straight postseason bowl and may have found their quarterback of the future in Worthman, just a sophomore. Romine relieved him late in the game.
Army: Army has no tie-in this year to a bowl and probably needs to win its next two games, against Notre Dame and Morgan State, prior to the finale against Navy on Dec. 10 to have a chance to play in the postseason.
UP NEXT
Air Force: Hosts Colorado State next Saturday.
Army: Travels to San Antonio for a neutral site game against Notre Dame in The Alamodome.
Comments