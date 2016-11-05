Sports

November 5, 2016 8:13 PM

Henderson's 5 TDs sends Louisiana Tech past N. Texas 45-24

The Associated Press
DENTON, Texas

Carlos Henderson scored five touchdowns for the second time this season, and Louisiana Tech pulled away from North Texas in a 45-24 win over North Texas on Saturday night.

Ryan Higgins threw a 12-yard pass to Henderson for his fourth TD with 7:13 to play in the third for a 38-24 lead. Higgins found Henderson again on a 9-yard pass with the fourth quarter just underway.

Higgins threw for 253 yards and Jarred Craft had 24 carries for 120 yards and a score.

Louisiana Tech (7-3, 5-1 Conference USA) has won six straight.

Mason Fine was 23-for-34 passing for 207 yards with a touchdown and interception for North Texas (4-5, 2-3).

Jeffrey Wilson had a 1-yard run for the Mean Green to tie it at 7. After Henderson ran for a 24-yard scored, Fine threw a 32-yard TD to Terian Goree to tie it at 14. Higgins later threw a 10-yard score to Henderson to give the Bulldogs the lead for good.

