Sports

November 5, 2016 8:18 PM

Evans throws TD pass in OT, leads La-Monroe over S. Alabama

The Associated Press
MONROE, La.

Caleb Evans threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns, including a 7-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Green in overtime to lift Louisiana-Monroe to a 42-35 victory over South Alabama on Saturday night.

Louisiana-Monroe (3-6, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference) had the first possession of overtime. The Warhawks' Cortez Sisco Jr. sacked Dallas Davis on a fourth-and-12 to end the game.

Evans was 26-of-38 passing and connected with Rj Turner and Xavier Brown for scores. Thomas Koufie ran for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to give Louisiana-Monroe a 35-28 lead with about four minutes left.

Dami Ayoola scored on a 14-yard touchdown run for the Jaguars to tie it at 35-35. The Warhawks then drove to the South Alabama 39 when Chris Henderson intercepted Evans and ran to the Louisiana-Monroe 33-yard line with five seconds left. But Sisco blocked Gavin Patterson's 50-yard field goal attempt as time expired to force overtime.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

After 10 straight wins, Columbia loses to Canton in 4A football playoffs

View more video

Sports Videos