Metro-east football players still starring in Division I

A summary of how the local athletes preformed this weekend.
OKLAHOMA
Austin Seibert, kicker-punter Belleville West: Seibert went 2-3 on his field goal attempts with a long 36 yards. Seibert was also 4-4 on extra points to go along with two punts that averaged 47.5 yards. Oklahoma went on the beat Iowa State 34-24.
MISSOURI
Tucker McCann, K, O'Fallon: McCann went 3-3 on extra points in the 31-21 loss to South Carolina.
NEBRASKA
Tanner Farmer, OL, Highland: Farmer anchored an offensive line that gained 78 rushing yards and 126 yards through the air in the 63-3 loss to Ohio State.
WYOMING
Brian Hill, RB, Belleville West: Hill rushed 22 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns in the 52-28 win over Utah State.
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Nolan Dowling, long snapper, Belleville East: Dowling successfully completed 9 out of 9 snaps (7 extra points, 2 punts) in the 49-21 win over Florida International University.
SIU CARBONDALE
Chase Allen, LB, Belleville East. Allen lead the team with nine tackles in the 35-28 win over South Dakota.
Markese Jackson, LB, East St. Louis. Jackson recorded four tackles including one tackle for a loss in the 35-28 win over South Dakota.
Kyron Watson, LB, East St. Louis. Watson recorded seven tackles in the 35-28 win over South Dakota.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Pierre Gee-Tucker, LB, Belleville West: Gee-Tucker recorded five tackles in the 24-3 win over Youngstown State.
Dom, Davis, CB, Belleville West: Davis recorded two tackles and 24-3 win over Youngstown State.
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI
Tyler McLemore, WR, Alton: McLemore caught four passes for 46 yards in the 17-10 loss to Jacksonville State.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Charlie Harmon, OL, O’Fallon: Harmon anchored a line that rushed for 225 yards and passed for 219 yards in the 35-28 loss to SIU Carbondale.
