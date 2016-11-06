NHL Capsules

Marian Hossa scored at 4:31 of overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Sunday night for their sixth consecutive victory.
Jonathan Toews had a goal and two assists and NHL MVP Patrick Kane scored for the third time in four games, helping the Blackhawks sweep the home-and-home set with the Stars. Kane had a goal and an assist in Saturday night's 3-2 victory in Dallas.
The Stars had a power-play opportunity in overtime, but Scott Darling made a great kick save on Patrick Eaves to help kill it. Hossa then drove one by Kari Lehtonen for his sixth of the season.
Darling, subbing for red-hot starter Corey Crawford, made 32 stops as the Blackhawks improved to 7-1-1 at home. Artem Anisimov also scored for Chicago.
Gemel Smith scored his first two NHL goals for Dallas, and Tyler Seguin also scored in the opener of a five-game road trip.
Lehtonen finished with 29 stops.
OILERS 2, RED WINGS 1
DETROIT (AP) — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored a go-ahead goal late in the second period on an assist from Connor McDavid, giving Edmonton a win over Detroit.
Edmonton's Jonas Gustavsson made 22 saves and Tyler Pitlick scored a tying goal for the Oilers late in the first period.
The Pacific Division-leading Oilers have won two straight, playing their first set of back-to-back games this season, after losing three in a row.
Justin Abdelkader put the Red Wings up 1-0 midway through the first period on a power play, and Jimmy Howard made 26 saves.
Detroit has lost five straight after winning six consecutive games.
RANGERS 5, JETS 2
NEW YORK (AP) — J.T. Miller, Jesper Fast and Pavel Buchnevich scored 4:04 apart late in the second period to lead New York over Winnipeg for its fifth straight victory.
Kevin Hayes and Mats Zuccarello also scored, Kevin Klein and Brandon Pirri had two assists and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 24 shots as New York won for the eighth time in nine games. The Rangers, who lead the NHL with 55 goals and 4.23 per game, have scored at least five in each game of their winning streak.
Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele scored for Winnipeg, which has lost four of its last five (1-3-1). Connor Hellebuyck started and gave up four goals on 16 shots before he was replaced late in the second period by Michael Hutchinson, who finished with one save.
BLUES 5, AVALANCHE 1
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robby Fabbri and Jori Lehtera each scored in the first 3:35 and St. Louis beat Colorado.
St. Louis entered with 26 goals in 12 games this season and hadn't scored more than two goals in any of its past six games.
The Blues have won 10 of their last 12 games against Colorado dating to April 2011. Jake Allen stopped 22 shots for St. Louis.
Matt Duchene got his sixth goal for Colorado. Semyon Varlamov stopped 20 of 25 shots, and Calvin Pickard had three saves in the third period for the Avs.
DEVILS 4, HURRICANES 1
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Michael Cammalleri got his first three goals of the season, lifting New Jersey over Carolina for its first road victory.
Cammalleri scored twice in the second period and again midway through the third for his sixth career hat trick. Captain Andy Greene scored into an empty net for New Jersey.
The Devils improve to 1-3-2 away from home. Keith Kinkaid got his first win of the season behind 33 saves.
Carolina's Andrej Nestrasil scored with 6:59 left in the third period. Eddie Lack stopped 17 shots in his first home start.
