Hossa's OT goal lifts Blackhawks past Stars 4-3

Marian Hossa scored at 4:31 of overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Sunday night for their sixth consecutive victory.
Jonathan Toews had a goal and two assists and NHL MVP Patrick Kane scored for the third time in four games, helping the Blackhawks sweep the home-and-home set with the Stars. Kane had a goal and an assist in Saturday night's 3-2 victory in Dallas.
The Stars had a power-play opportunity in overtime, but Scott Darling made a great kick save on Patrick Eaves to help kill it. Hossa then drove one by Kari Lehtonen for his sixth of the season.
Darling, subbing for red-hot starter Corey Crawford, made 32 stops as the Blackhawks improved to 7-1-1 at home.
Gemel Smith scored his first two NHL goals for Dallas, including a short-handed breakaway in the second. Tyler Seguin also scored in the opener of a five-game road trip.
The Stars had a 2-1 lead in the third when Dallas winger Antoine Roussel was sent off for playing the puck with a broken stick. Then Kane was whistled for hooking at 3:02, making it 4 on 4 for 94 seconds.
The Blackhawks made the most of the extra space on the ice, jumping in front with two goals in a span of 56 seconds.
First, Hossa made a terrific pass through the legs of Dallas defenseman John Klingberg to a streaking Toews for a beautiful one-timer at 3:39. After Darling denied Jamie Benn with a pad save on a breakaway, Toews was stopped by Lehtonen on the other side, but the puck went right to Artem Anisimov for the rebound goal.
Anisimov's team-best eighth of the season extended his career-long point streak to 11 games.
Anisimov's goal looked like the winner until Smith redirected Klingberg's shot past Darling with 1:20 remaining. The tying goal came moments after Dallas pulled Lehtonen for an extra attacker.
Lehtonen finished with 29 stops in his first start since Oct. 29. Antti Niemi made 29 saves in Saturday night's loss.
Seguin's sixth goal at 15:34 of the first put Dallas in front and stopped Chicago's penalty-kill streak at 15 in a row. With Duncan Keith in the box for hooking, Seguin knocked in a rebound for his sixth point in his last four games.
Smith made it 2-0 when he beat Darling with a nice backhander at 8:29 of the second.
The Blackhawks played with a short bench for the last part of the game after rookie forward Tyler Motte was ridden into the boards by Stars forward Radek Faksa with about seven minutes left in the second. The team announced in the third that Motte would not return, but did not specify the location of the injury.
NOTES: Stars C Jason Spezza was scratched with a lower-body injury after he got hurt in the second period Saturday night. ... The Stars placed C Jiri Hudler (illness) on injured reserve and center Justin Dowling was promoted from Texas of the AHL. Dowling was scratched, and D Patrik Nemeth played forward in his first game since Oct. 29. ... Blackhawks LW Andrew Desjardins was a healthy scratch. Desjardins was activated from injured reserve on Saturday, but coach Joel Quenneville wanted to stay with the same lineup from the victory in Dallas. Desjardins could make his season debut Wednesday at St. Louis. "We'd like to get him in here, yeah," Quenneville said. "I don't want to say for sure." ... Blackhawks D Trevor van Riemsdyk (right arm injury) skated Sunday. He was placed on IR on Saturday. ... The Chicago Cubs were honored for their World Series victory before the game. Right fielder Jason Heyward, slugger Kyle Schwarber and pitcher Mike Montgomery brought the Commissioner's Trophy out to center ice, and retiring catcher David Ross got a huge ovation when he was shown on the videoboard and again when he played "Shoot the puck" during intermission before the third period.
UP NEXT
Stars: Visit Winnipeg on Tuesday
Blackhawks: Visit St. Louis on Wednesday night.
