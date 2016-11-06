Sports

November 6, 2016 10:42 PM

Sounders get to Western finals with aggregate victory

The Associated Press
FRISCO, Texas

The Seattle Sounders advanced to the Western Conference finals on Sunday night, winning the two-leg series 4-2 after falling 2-1 in the second game.

Seattle will host the Colorado Rapids on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Game 1 of the conference finals. Dallas, the Supporters Shield winner, was just the third team in MLS history to face a three-goal deficit after the first game in a two-leg series — and no team has come back.

Seattle sat back in the defensive end for much of the first half but gave up a goal in the 25th minute. Dallas defender Atiba Harris hooked a cross into the area and Tesho Akindele headed it off the crossbar for his third career playoff goal.

Seattle got a much needed away goal in the 54th minute from midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro to tie it a 1. Tyrone Mears stole it from Walker Zimmerman deep in Dallas territory and played it across goal for a sliding Lodeiro.

Two minutes later, Maximiliano Urruti gave Dallas a 2-1 lead but it still needed three more goals to move on.

