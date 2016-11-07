Tomas Rosicky's proper return to Sparta postponed until 2017

Tomas Rosicky is still injured and unlikely to play for Sparta Prague until the spring of 2017.
Rosicky's highly anticipated return to the Czech league after more than 15 years away received a further blow after Sparta coach David Holoubek said the playmaker "is still injured" and "unlikely to play a game in the autumn."
Holoubek gave no details about Rosicky's condition.
After the 36-year-old Rosicky signed a two-year contract with Sparta in August, he came on for only 18 minutes as a substitute in a game against Mlada Boleslav on Sept. 10 and has not been on the bench since.
It was still more than the injury-prone midfielder played for Arsenal last season.
Rosicky also still has not decided yet if he wants to continue with the national team.
