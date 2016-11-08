Clippers pummel Detroit 114-80 behind season-high 3-pointers

Chris Paul scored 24 points and made five of the Clippers' season-high 13 3-pointers in a 114-80 rout of the Pistons on Monday night, their 11th consecutive victory against Detroit.
The Clippers' streak is their second-longest active winning streak against any opponent.
Andre Drummond had 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead Detroit, which shot 37 percent and made just 4 of 12 3-point attempts in its worst loss of the young season.
J.J. Redick added 20 points, including three 3-pointers and all five of his free throws for the Clippers, who shot 54 percent for the game. Blake Griffin just missed a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.
Paul made 8 of 10 field goals, 3 of 4 free throws and had eight assists and six rebounds for the Clippers in a game featuring the NBA's two top-ranked defenses.
Los Angeles came in allowing an average of 90.7 points, while the Pistons were giving up an average of 93.0.
Both teams' starters rested in the fourth quarter, when Detroit's reserves never got closer than 34 points in the final minute.
The Clippers put the game away in the first quarter, scoring 17 straight points as part of a 24-2 run that extended their lead to 28-8. Griffin had eight in the 17-0 spurt in which five players scored. Los Angeles shot 67 percent in the period, which ended with it leading 33-15.
The Clippers' bench kept up the pace in the second quarter, building a 47-19 lead to open the period, helped by consecutive 3-pointers from Wesley Johnson, Raymond Felton and Jamal Crawford. The team had five 3s in the period, which ended with a 10-0 run that sent the Clippers into the half ahead 62-32.
Los Angeles hit five 3-pointers in the third, stretching its lead to 91-53. The Clippers scored six straight on Griffin's free throw, Paul's step-back 3 in front of Detroit's bench and DeAndre Jordan's dunk off Griffin's alley-oop pass.
TIP-INS
Pistons: They fell to 0-3 on the road. ... Their 15 points in the first quarter were the fewest they've scored in any period this season, and their 32 at halftime was also a season low.
Clippers: They hit a season-high seven 3-pointers in the first half, with Paul making all three of his attempts. ... Their only loss so far was to Oklahoma City by two points. ... Jordan had 10 rebounds and the Clippers controlled the boards 46-39.
UP NEXT
Pistons: Visit Phoenix on Wednesday in the second game of four-game Western trip. Detroit won both games against the Suns last season.
Clippers: Host Portland on Wednesday, having beaten the Trail Blazers 114-106 on the road in the teams' season opener.
Comments