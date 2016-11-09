Tomlinson, Coil lead the Superboat class in Key West

Offshore powerboat racers John Tomlinson and Myrick Coil lead the Superboat class after their Performance Boat Center catamaran won the first of three race days at the Key West World Championship.
Miami throttleman Tomlinson and driver Coil of Osage Beach, Missouri, lagged behind defending world champion WHM Motorsports until they surged ahead on the final lap of Wednesday's race. They finished two seconds faster than WHM, driven by William Mauff of East Setauket, New York.
Leading the Superboat Unlimited class is Miss Geico, with Marc Granet and Scott Begovich, both of Riviera Beach, Florida. They also staged a late-race push to outpace CMS, piloted by Bob Bull of Melbourne, Florida.
Contenders in the 43-boat fleet, divided into seven classes, are to race again Friday, with the finals scheduled Sunday.
