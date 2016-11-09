Timberwolves thump Magic to earn first road win

1:18 Althoff star Jordan Goodwin talks about signing with Saint Louis University basketball Pause

3:04 Ron Duebbert ousts St. Clair County Circuit Judge John Baricevic

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:01 War of 1812 veteran is remembered at rural resting place

2:16 Coach of the Year honors for Althoff boys basketball coach

1:19 Ameren crews repair natural gas line under North Green Mount Road

1:33 Sight, sounds and tears from Clinton's election night event