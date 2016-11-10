NBA Capsules

DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-102 on Wednesday night.
DeRozan, the NBA's leading scorer, made 13 of 22 field goals and 11 of 15 free throws. Kyle Lowry added 19 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds and Patrick Patterson had 13 points for the Raptors.
Toronto, which shot 51.8 percent from the field, has won four of five.
The Thunder entered the night with the NBA's best record, but they couldn't get their offense going. Russell Westbrook led the way with 36 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, but made just 9 of 26 shots and committed eight turnovers.
Victor Oladipo scored 18 points, and Steven Adams had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Oklahoma City.
ROCKETS 101, SPURS 99
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — James Harden had 24 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds and Houston held off San Antonio to hand the Spurs their third straight home loss.
Ryan Anderson was 4 for 6 on 3-pointers in scoring 20 points, and Houston snapped a four-game skid in San Antonio. Eric Gordon had 15 points and fellow reserve Sam Dekker added 12.
Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points for the Spurs but missed his final jump shot, which could have tied the game. LaMarcus Aldridge, who had 14 points, also missed a tip-in attempt at the buzzer.
Danny Green made his season debut for San Antonio, scoring eight points in his return from a strained left quadriceps.
WARRIORS 116, MAVERICKS 95
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Klay Thompson hit his first seven shots and scored 18 of his 20 points in the first quarter, and Golden State cruised past undermanned Dallas.
Kevin Durant led Golden State with 28 points, Stephen Curry added 24 and Draymond Green had 16 points and 10 rebounds as the Warriors used their outside shooting to build a 19-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Harrison Barnes scored 25 points to lead Dallas in his first game against the Warriors since leaving as a free agent last summer.
CLIPPERS 111, TRAIL BLAZERS 80
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Blake Griffin had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Chris Paul added 19 points and Los Angeles rolled past Portland to improve to an NBA-best 7-1 with its fourth straight win.
It was the second time the Clippers beat the Trail Blazers this season.
This one was never close.
The Clippers stunned Portland from the opening tip, shooting 59 percent in the first quarter. They built a 32-point lead in the first half when Griffin had 17 points.
Los Angeles' bench opened the second quarter on a 14-2 run to go up 50-18 before extending the lead to 61-32 at halftime.
Portland's Damian Lillard, the NBA's second-leading scorer at 32.8 points per game, was held to eight. CJ McCollum, who was averaging 22.9 points, also scored eight.
PACERS 122, 76ERS 115, OT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George scored seven of Indiana's 13 points in overtime and the Pacers beat winless Philadelphia.
George finished with 28 points and eight rebounds.
Gerald Henderson hit a 3-pointer with 6 seconds remaining in regulation to give Philadelphia a two-point lead. But on the ensuing Pacers' possession, George hit a jumper with 3 seconds left to tie it.
On the Pacers' first possession of overtime, George set the tone with a 3-pointer to give Indiana the lead. And it was George who threw down an emphatic dunk that gave Indiana a six-point lead.
Jeff Teague finished with 30 points and nine assists, and Myles Turner had with 15 points and nine rebounds for Indiana. Robert Covington led Philadelphia with 23 points.
KNICKS 110, NETS 96
NEW YORK (AP) — Carmelo Anthony scored 14 of his 22 points in the third quarter, and Kristaps Porzingis added 21 in New York's victory over Brooklyn.
Rookie center Willy Hernangomez had a season-best 14 points, Derrick Rose also had 14 and the Knicks climbed out of a 14-point hole to take the first meeting of the season between the New York rivals.
Brook Lopez and Justin Hamilton each scored 21 points for the Nets. They wilted on the second night of back-to-back games after a strong first half. Normally a good fourth-quarter team, they were outscored 38-25 while struggling to run their offense without an experienced NBA point guard.
SUNS 107, PISTONS 100
PHOENIX (AP) — Eric Bledsoe scored 14 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Phoenix Suns rally to beat Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.
Bledsoe added 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Suns. Jared Dudley added a season-high 19 pointsm and Alex Len had 16 points and 14 rebounds.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Pistons with a season-high 27 points, and Andre Drummond had 18 points and 14 rebounds.
WIZARDS 118, CELTICS 93
WASHINGTON (AP) — Otto Porter scored a career-high 34 points and Washington beat Boston for its second victory of the season.
Porter shot 15 of 19, had 14 rebounds and sparked the fast start with 20 points in the first half. John Wall had 19 points before being ejected for a flagrant foul in the final minutes.
Isaiah Thomas led the Celtics with 23 points, and Avery Bradley had 21.
HAWKS 115, BULLS 107
ATLANTA (AP) — Thabo Sefolosha scored 20 points, Dwight Howard added 18 and Atlanta beat Chicago for its third consecutive victory.
Paul Millsap added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawks, coming off a victory Tuesday night at Cleveland.
Jimmy Butler led the Bills with 39 points, and Dwyane Wade had 25. They have lost four of five.
TIMBERWOLVES 123, MAGIC 107
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 37 points, Andrew Wiggins added 29 and Minnesota beat Orlando for its first road victory of the season.
Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points and 11 rebounds to help Minnesota snap a three-game losing streak. A night after collapsing defensively against Brooklyn, the Timberwolves led by 30 in the first half.
Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 24 points and 14 rebounds.
HORNETS 104, JAZZ 98
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 21 points to help Charlotte beat Utah for its fourth straight victory.
Marvin Williams had 19 points, including a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to help stretch Charlotte's lead to four. Gordon Haywood led Utah with 29 points.
