No. 18 Arizona St. women roll to 76-40 win over Illinois St.

Armani Hawkins scored a career-high 14 points and No. 18 Arizona State cruised to a 76-40 victory over Illinois State on Friday night.
Illinois native Sophie Brunner added 11 points, and Quinn Dornstauder and Kelsey Moos chipped in six points for the Sun Devils. The senior trio led Arizona State to 26 wins, the third-highest in program history, and a share of the Pac-12 regular-season title last season. Brunner grabbed seven rebounds, and Moos had six rebounds and a career-best six steals.
The Sun Devils opened on an 11-0 run and never trailed. Illinois State cut the deficit to 21-12 at the end of the first quarter but didn't get closer.
Hannah Green scored 12 points on 6-of-12 shooting to lead the Redbirds, who shot 34 percent.
Arizona State has won six of seven in the series.
