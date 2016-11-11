Sports

Bradley downs Illinois-Springfield 70-55

PEORIA, Ill.

Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye scored 12 points, Jojo McGlaston added 10 points and Bradley downed Division II-member Illinois-Springfield 70-55 in Friday night's season opener for both teams.

UIS led briefly 8-7 after a free throw by Logan Gonce, but Bradley pulled to a 37-24 halftime lead, never trailed and steadily pulled away.

The Braves shot 47 percent from the field (26 of 55) to Illinois-Springfield's 35 percent (20 of 58), but were outrebounded 43-33.

Lautier-Ogunleye, McGlaston and Koch Bar each had five boards for the Braves and Antione Pittman had a team-high four assists.

Bahari Amaya scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Illinois-Springfield. Vince Walker added 14 points and Zach Steinberg had eight boards.

