Foster scores 19, No. 22 Creighton holds off UMKC 89-82

Marcus Foster scored 19 points, Maurice Watson Jr. added 17 and No. 22 Creighton withstood UMKC's late run to beat the Kangaroos 89-82 on Friday night.
The Bluejays led by double digits less than 4 minutes in and by 28 midway through the second half. The Kangaroos cut that lead to single digits before Creighton secured its 19th win in the past 20 season openers.
Khyri Thomas added 16 points and 7-foot redshirt freshman Justin Patton finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Zach Hanson also had 11 points for the Bluejays.
UMKC, picked sixth in the eight-team Western Athletic Conference, missed nine of its first 10 shots but stayed right with the Bluejays after halftime.
Martez Harrison's 3-pointer cut Creighton's lead to 85-74, and Xavier Bishop's 3 finished a 29-10 Kangaroos run that made it 86-77 with 2:08 left.
Harrison, the WAC's active career scoring leader, had 15 of his 17 points in the second half. Darnell Tillman had 10 points and seven rebounds, and Duane Clark added 10 points for UMKC.
BIG PICTURE
UMKC: The Kangaroos brought back six seniors from last season's 12-win team. Clark is a promising freshman who made five of his first six shots, and the 6-8, 250-pound Tillman was 5 for 5. Rest assured, this is the toughest opponent they'll face until visiting No. 3 Kansas on Dec. 6
Creighton: Coach Greg McDermott won't be happy with the way his team played in the second half. The Bluejays have capable scorers all over the floor, a point guard in Watson who can find them and perhaps a budding star in Patton.
UP NEXT
UMKC plays its home opener against Drake on Tuesday.
Creighton hosts No. 9 Wisconsin on Tuesday before heading to a tournament in the Virgin Islands.
