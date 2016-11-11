Ohio State holds off Navy 78-68

Kam Williams scored 23 points to lead Ohio State past Navy 78-68 in the nightcap of the Veterans Classic on Friday.
Keita Bates-Diop had 14 points and 14 rebounds, while Trevor Thompson added 11 points for the Buckeyes, who shot 27 of 47 (57.4 percent) from the field.
Ohio State (1-0) has all five starters back from last season and that experience was vital against the Midshipmen.
Navy (0-1) tied the game, 35-35, on a dunk by Aaron Briggs with 18:20 left. From there, Ohio State gradually pulled away and a layup by Trevor Thompson, who scored 11 points, provided the first double-digit lead, 47-37, midway through the second half.
The Buckeyes picked up the pace and consecutive dunks by Jae'Sean Tate and Marc Loving boosted the margin to 12 with 10:50 left. The Midshipmen did not threaten the rest of the way.
Loving, an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection last season, finished with 13 points
Hasan Abdullah scored 22 points in his first career start for Navy.
BIG PICTURE
Ohio State: The Buckeyes had to work for its shots and got an overall solid test against a fundamentally sound Navy team. These types of games should get Ohio State battle-tested for the Big Ten, which has five teams in the top 25.
Navy: The Midshipmen are picked to finish eighth in the Patriot League and will have to perform much better from the free-throw line if it wants to prove the pundit wrong. Navy was just 14 of 24 from the line against Ohio State.
UP NEXT
Ohio State: The Buckeyes open their home schedule Monday against North Carolina Central before hosting a showdown against Providence two days later.
Navy: The Midshipmen get their second consecutive home game Sunday against Washington College, a DIII school based in nearby Chestertown, Md.
