Monmouth pulls away early in 2nd half, beats Drexel 78-65

Micah Seaborn scored 17 points and had five assists as Monmouth rolled to a 78-65 victory over Drexel on Friday night.
Seaborn was 5 of 9 from the floor and made three 3-pointers. Justin Robinson added 15 points and five assists.
Freshman guard Kurk Lee scored 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting to lead Drexel. Sammy Mojica chipped in 13 points.
Drexel opened the second half on an 8-0 run to cut a 15-point deficit to 47-40. From there the Dragons went cold, missing their next 10 shots. The Hawks used a 14-0 run during the span and led 61-40 with about 12 minutes remaining.
It was coach Zach Spiker's first game with Drexel. He spent the previous seven seasons at Army, and led the Black Knights to the program's first postseason tournament since 1978 last season.
