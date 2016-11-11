Thomas leads A&M-CC to 115-100 win over Our Lady of The Lake

Rawshawn Thomas had 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi raced past NAIA Our Lady of The Lake to take a 115-100 win to open the season Friday night.
Jake Kocher was 8 of 9 from the floor for a career-high 19 points and Ehab Amin added 18 for the Islanders, who led 55-37 at the break. The Saints, who have won at least 20 games the past three years, won the second half 63-60 but failed to catch the Islanders.
Texas A&M-CC, which led throughout, fell just one point short of tying the school record of 116 points scored.
Joseph Kilgore added 13 points and Kareem South chipped in 12 for the Islanders.
Dilepso Blanco hit 10 of 14 field goal attempts for 25 points and Joe Jackson hit 3 of 7 from beyond the arc to total 24 points for the Saints.
