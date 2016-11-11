Cobb scores 26 points, Fairfield beats Sacred Heart 85-63

Curtis Cobb scored 26 points on 11-of-13 shooting, Jerome Segura had 17 points, six rebounds and 10 assists, and Fairfield beat Sacred Heart 85-63 on Friday night.
Cobb scored the Stags' first 16 points — which included a 9-0 run — and Fairfield closed the first half on a 5-0 run for a 40-30 lead. Matija Milin sparked an 11-0 run in the second half as Fairfield extended its lead to 61-44.
Jerry Johnson Jr. added 13 points, Tyler Nelson had 12 points and Milin finished with 11 for Fairfield.
Sophomore Quincy McKnight scored a career-high 25 points — 19 in the second half — and grabbed nine rebounds for Sacred Heart. De'von Barnett added 12 points in his first game after redshirting last season. Joseph Lopez had eight points and 14 rebounds in his first game as a Pioneer.
