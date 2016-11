Two point conversion falls short in One point Mater Dei loss

Mater Dei quarterback Colin Schuetz led a 70 yard scoring drive but a two-point conversion attempt by senior fullback Trever Johnson was stopped at the pylon and the Knights fell a point short of their second straight trip to the Illinois 4A semifinals final with a loss to the Canton Little Giants. Coach Jim Stiebel says sideline cell phone footage shows Johnson scored and that the Knights should have won.