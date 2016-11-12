Did Jones and Quann swim for same country?

Today’s question: Liesel Jones and Megan Quann are two of the new millennium’s best women’s breaststrokers. Both were yet to finish their teenage years when they managed to take gold and silver between them in the 2000 Olympic 100m breaststroke race. Did they swim for the same country and what country were they from?
Yesterday’s Answer: Lasse Viren Lasse Viren and his coach had the knack of coming to peak performance for the Olympics. Although he had broken the 2 mile world record earlier in 1972 he came into the Munich Games very much an unknown quantity. In the 10,000-meter final, he broke Ron Clark’s seven year old world record, a feat that is made all the more amazing by the fact that he fell on the twelfth lap and lost some 20-30 meters on the field which he had to make up. He was fairly quiet, racing in very few top level competitions, between 1972 and 1976, but again peaked for the Olympics, taking both golds and achieving the “double double.” He retired after the 1980 games where he placed only fifth in the 10,000-meter.
