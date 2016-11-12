Rochester stops Althoff in 4A quarterfinal

Mater Dei quarterback Colin Schuetz led a 70-yard scoring drive but a two-point conversion attempt by fullback Trever Johnson was stopped at the pylon and the Knights fell a point short of their second straight trip to the Illinois 4A semifinals final with a loss to the Canton Little Giants.
Mater Dei quarterback Colin Schuetz led a 70 yard scoring drive but a two-point conversion attempt by senior fullback Trever Johnson was stopped at the pylon and the Knights fell a point short of their second straight trip to the Illinois 4A semifinals final with a loss to the Canton Little Giants. Coach Jim Stiebel says sideline cell phone footage shows Johnson scored and that the Knights should have won.
Belleville East senior forward Javon Pickett signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Illinois. He was joined by his mother Chrissie and father Jeffery, who annually treat their family to the Illinois-Missouri Braggin' Rights Game in St. Louis.
Jordan Goodwin, who helped lead Althoff to the Class 3A state basketball championship and the Class 4A state football title game as a junior, signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball for Saint Louis University.
University of Missouri recruit Rey Estes connected with All-American wide receiver Jeff Thomas on a touchdown pass with three seconds left to give East St. Louis a second round playoff win over Glenbard North at Clyde C Jordan Stadium Saturday.
Edwardsville junior Rachel Pranger had a team-high seven kills, but the Tigers fell to Normal in the finals of the Chatham-Glenwood 4A Volleyball Sectional. Normal advances to its own super sectional against Minooka.