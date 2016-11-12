Rochester stops Althoff in 4A quarterfinal

Althoff head football coach Ken Turner breaks down loss to Rochester in the Illinois 4A football quarterfinal at Lindenwood University-Belleville.
teschman@bnd.com

Sports

Mater Dei Knights attempt game winning two point PAT

Mater Dei quarterback Colin Schuetz led a 70-yard scoring drive but a two-point conversion attempt by fullback Trever Johnson was stopped at the pylon and the Knights fell a point short of their second straight trip to the Illinois 4A semifinals final with a loss to the Canton Little Giants.

Sports

Two point conversion falls short in One point Mater Dei loss

Mater Dei quarterback Colin Schuetz led a 70 yard scoring drive but a two-point conversion attempt by senior fullback Trever Johnson was stopped at the pylon and the Knights fell a point short of their second straight trip to the Illinois 4A semifinals final with a loss to the Canton Little Giants. Coach Jim Stiebel says sideline cell phone footage shows Johnson scored and that the Knights should have won.

Sports

East's Pickett signs with Illini basketball

Belleville East senior forward Javon Pickett signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Illinois. He was joined by his mother Chrissie and father Jeffery, who annually treat their family to the Illinois-Missouri Braggin' Rights Game in St. Louis.

Sports Videos