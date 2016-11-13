Who went to Texas in Sosa trade?

Today’s question: Sammy Sosa came up through the Texas Rangers farm system. After playing just 25 games with them in 1989, he was traded to the Chicago White Sox. Coming to Texas were journeyman second baseman Fred Manrique and which other famous player?
Yesterday’s answer: Megan Quann is an American, while Liesel Jones comes from Australia. Quann won the Olympic 100 meter event, taking it in 1:07.05. Jones came in a close second at 1:07.49. Their combined age at that time was only 31 years, which was the age of eighth place finisher Sylvia Gerasch of Germany.
