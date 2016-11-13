Metro-east football players still starring in Division I

A summary of how the local athletes preformed this weekend.
OKLAHOMA
Austin Seibert, kicker-punter Belleville West: Seibert went 1-1 on his field goal attempts with a long 22 yards. Seibert was also 6-6 on extra points to go along with two punts that averaged 39.0 yards. Oklahoma went on the beat Baylor 45-24.
MISSOURI
Tucker McCann, K, O'Fallon: McCann went 2-4 on extra points attempts and 0-2 on field goal attempts in the 26-17 win over Vanderbilt.
NEBRASKA
Tanner Farmer, OL, Highland: Farmer anchored an offensive line that gained 157 rushing yards and 217 yards through the air in the 24-17 win over Minnesota.
WYOMING
Brian Hill, RB, Belleville West: Hill rushed 22 times for 119 yards and three touchdowns in the 69-66 3OT loss to UNLV.
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Nolan Dowling, long snapper, Belleville East: Dowling started and played in his 50th career game successfully completing 10 of 10 snaps (6 extra points, 2 field goals, 2 punts) in the 45-7 win over North Texas University. Dowling became te first player in progam history to start 50 games.
SIU CARBONDALE
Chase Allen, LB, Belleville East. Allen lead the team with nine tackles and a tackle for a loss in the 21-14 loss to Youngstown State.
Markese Jackson, LB, East St. Louis. Jackson recorded one tackle in the 21-14 loss to Youngstown State.
Kyron Watson, LB, East St. Louis. Watson recorded two tackles in the 21-14 loss to Youngstown State.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Pierre Gee-Tucker, LB, Belleville West: Gee-Tucker led the team in tackles with 12, two tackles for a loss and a sack in the 41-17 win over Indiana State.
Dom, Davis, CB, Belleville West: Davis recorded two tackles in the 41-17 win over Indiana State.
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI
Tyler McLemore, WR, Alton: McLemore caught two tackles for 22 yards in the 24-10 loss to UT Martin.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Charlie Harmon, OL, O’Fallon: Harmon anchored a line that rushed for 415 yards and passed for 215 yards in the 28-21 win over South Dakota.
