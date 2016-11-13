St-Gelais shines, Knegt breaks world record at ISU World Cup

Canada's Marianne St-Gelais won the women's 500 meters at the ISU World Cup short-track speedskating event Sunday to close the weekend with three medals.
St-Gelais finished the 500 in 43.059 seconds, was second in the 1,500 on Saturday and was a member of Canada's bronze- medal 3,000 relay team Sunday.
The weekend event finished with five world records and 49 national records.
South Korea's Choi Minjeong was second in the 500 in 43.244, followed by China's Kexin Fan (43.249).
Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands broke the men's world record in the 1,500 at 2:07.943. South Korea's Lee Jung-Su (2:08.646) was second and Russia's Semen Elistratov (2:08.655) third.
South Korea swept the women's 1,500, with Shim Suk Hee (2:22.384), Kim Jiyoo (2:22.837) and Noh Do Hee (2:22.954) finishing 1-2-3. All three joined Choi on the winning 3,000 relay team (4:05.149).
Kazakhstan's Abzal Azhgaliyev won the men's 500 in 40.373. China's Tianyu Han (40.419) was second, and Canada's Charles Hamelin (46.260) third.
China won the men's 5,000 relay.
