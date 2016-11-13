Penn State pulls away from Duquesne, 82-74

Lamar Stevens scored 24 points, Tony Carr added 20, Mike Watkins netted 15 and Penn State beat Duquesne 82-74 on Sunday.
Mike Lewis II led Duquesne (0-2) with 19 points and Darius Lewis scored 12 for the Dukes who have lost 12 of their last 14 dating to Feb. 6.
An unremarkable first half that ended with Penn State up 33-29 gave way to a back-and-forth second. The teams swapped the lead six times before Penn State (1-1) went ahead for good on a Julian Moore slam dunk that made it 54-53 with 10:57 left.
The Nittany Lions made 48 percent of their field goals, hit 6 of 7 from long range in the second half and closed out the game with a 28-21 run.
Carr led the team with seven rebounds.
