NBA Capsules

Klay Thompson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4:31 left and another with 3:13 remaining to score a season-high 30 points, Stephen Curry also had 30 points with five 3s, and the balanced Golden State Warriors held off the Phoenix Suns 133-120 on Sunday night.
Kevin Durant added 29 points, nine rebounds and five assists as Golden State just missed a third 30-point performance by its star three. The Warriors avoided a second home loss at this early stage that would have matched their total of two defeats at Oracle Arena in each of the past two regular seasons.
Thompson shot 11 for 18 also with five 3s and scored 14 of his points in the fourth, while Draymond Green finished with 14 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds for Golden State.
Eric Bledsoe and T.J. Warren scored 20 points apiece to lead six players in double figures for the Suns.
MAGIC 119, THUNDER 117
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Serge Ibaka's baseline jumper with less than a second remaining lifted Orlandao past Oklahoma City.
Ibaka, who was traded from the Thunder to the Magic in the offseason, scored a career-high 31 points and added nine rebounds and four blocks.
With the score tied in the final minute, Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook missed a pull-up jumper, and Orlando rebounded and called timeout with 11 seconds remaining to set up Ibaka's winner with 0.4 seconds left.
Westbrook finished with 41 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds for his third triple-double of the season and 40th of his career. The Thunder had won 20 straight when Westbrook tallied a triple-double.
Elfrid Payton scored 23 points and Evan Fournier added 21 for the Magic, who snapped a three-game losing streak.
CAVALIERS 100, HORNETS 93
CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James sparked a fourth-quarter comeback with 11 points, Channing Frye scored a season-high 20 and Cleveland beat Charlotte.
James, who finished with 19 points, also had five assists in the final period. He had eight points on 4-of-15 shooting through three quarters.
Kyrie Irving scored 19 points and Kevin Love added 17, but neither played in the fourth quarter as Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue stuck with the group that helped Cleveland take control of the game.
Kemba Walker scored 21 points for the Hornets, who have lost two straight after starting the season 6-1.
TIMBERWOLVES 125, LAKERS 99
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Wiggins had a career-high 47 points, equaling the entire Lakers starting lineup to lead Minnesota.
Wiggins made 14 of 21 shots and Nemanja Bjelica added a career-high 24 points and eight rebounds for the Timberwolves, who played without starting guard Zach LaVine and reserve forward Shabazz Muhammad. Both missed the game with sore right knees.
Lou Williams scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter for the Lakers, who got 47 points from their starters and 52 from their bench. Julius Randle had 14 points and six rebounds and Jordan Clarkson scored 14.
Comments