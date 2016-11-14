Weekend Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans sat during the national anthem Sunday, saying he's disheartened by the election of Donald Trump as the next president of the United States.
The third-year pro said his protest before the game against the Chicago Bears was because he feels electing a reality television star to the highest office in the nation is "not a good look for America."
"I don't want to disrespect the veterans or anything. The men and women that serve this country, I'm forever indebted to them. But the things that have been going on in America lately, I'm not going to stand for that," Evans said.
"I told myself, 'If this character' — I'm not big on politics or things like that — but I told myself, 'If this happens, then America is not right right now,'" Tampa Bay's leading receiver added. "I said it a long time ago. When he ran I thought it was a joke. The joke continues."
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor quarterback Seth Russell will have surgery on his fractured left ankle.
The school announced the decision but didn't say when the senior quarterback would have the surgery that will force him to miss the regular season. It is also expected to end his Baylor career, even though the Bears (6-3) are already bowl eligible.
Russell suffered the gruesome injury in the third quarter of Baylor's 45-24 loss at Big 12-leading Oklahoma on Saturday.
Russell has thrown for 2,126 yards and 20 touchdowns this season with eight interceptions, and also has 506 yards rushing with eight more scores. His 5,461 career yards passing is seventh in Baylor history, and his 60 TD passes rank third behind Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III (78) and Bryce Petty (62).
Before the Bears lost their last three games, Russell had won his first 14 games as their starter.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban says he forgot about Election Day, not about voting.
The top-ranked Crimson Tide's coach said he had an absentee ballot. The comment came in response to an unrelated question.
On Wednesday, Saban responded to a question about the presidential election by saying that he "didn't even know yesterday was Election Day."
He also added that, "It was so important to me that I didn't even know it was happening. We're focused on other things here."
Saban says he never said he didn't vote but that his remarks got blown up into a big story.
He says Tuesdays are the busiest day of the week for the coaches.
Saban and Auburn's Gus Malzahn had filmed ads during the campaign season urging Alabama residents to vote.
OLYMPICS
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The IOC is backing Craig Reedie's bid for a new three-year term as president of the World Anti-Doping Agency, despite the tensions that broke out between the two sides over the Russian doping scandal.
The support for Reedie to continue in his role came after he assured the International Olympic Committee that he would "respect the rules and responsibilities of WADA and its stakeholders," suggesting the agency will refrain in the future from publicly calling for a nation to be barred from the Olympics, as it did with Russia before the games in Rio de Janeiro.
Reedie, a Briton who has been WADA president since 2013, is up for re-election at agency meetings in Glasgow, Scotland, next weekend. No other candidates have been put forward.
The backing for Reedie was contained in a letter from the IOC to all of its 98 members. A copy of the letter was obtained by The Associated Press.
SOCCER
JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Gunmen attacked a bus carrying players and officials of one of South Sudan's top-flight soccer clubs, killing the driver and injuring six others.
The Confederation of African Football says the Young Stars team was traveling from the capital Juba back to their hometown of Torit when the attack happened.
CAF says the club chairman was among the injured. It says the gunmen were unidentified.
The Young Stars were going home after losing in the South Sudan Cup final.
CAF says the bus attack followed an attack on a bar in Juba, where gunmen opened fire on people watching a soccer game on TV, killing 11.
South Sudan has been in a near-constant state of civil war since it gained independence from Sudan in 2011.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's national soccer team is often attacked for poor performances, but players will be paying special attention to their latest critic.
With the 2018 World Cup hosts struggling on the field, Vladimir Putin isn't amused.
The Russian president said "to be honest, we haven't seen beautiful play from the national team for a long time."
Speaking two days after Russia lost 2-1 to Qatar in a friendly, Putin's remarks were reported by state news agencies on Saturday.
Russia has won just one of its last 10 games and crashed out of this summer's European Championship without winning a game. Despite all this, the team has been set a target of reaching the semifinals in 2018.
Russia's next game is a friendly against Romania on Tuesday in Grozny, the capital of the Russian region of Chechnya.
Comments