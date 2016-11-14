Davis scores 37 as South Carolina beats Ohio State 92-80

Kaela Davis scored 37 points in her South Carolina debut and the No. 4 Gamecocks opened their season with a 92-80 win at seventh-ranked Ohio State on Monday.
Davis, a two-time All-ACC selection and the conference's leading scorer in 2014-15 for Georgia Tech before transferring and sitting out last season, scored seven points to help the Gamecocks go from a two-point lead to a 64-56 advantage in the third quarter. South Carolina led 67-59 after three periods.
Allisha Gray, a transfer from North Carolina, added 24 points for the Gamecocks, who beat the Buckeyes 88-80 at home to open last season. Alaina Coates added 10 points.
Kelsey Mitchell led Ohio State (1-1) with 27 points despite picking up two fouls in the first quarter. Sierra Calhoun had 18 points and Shayla Cooper 15.
Comments