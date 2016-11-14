Moore leads Utah State over NJIT 93-84

Jalen Moore had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists on Monday night and Utah State overcame a second-half deficit to beat NJIT 93-84 in the first game of the Cancun Challenge.
Utah State (2-0) hosts Idaho State on Saturday in another tournament contest. Koby McEwen added 18 points, Sam Merrill scored 15, Ngor Barnaba 12 and Norbert Janicek 11.
Shane Rector's 3-pointer with 8:28 left gave the Aggies the lead for good and it started an 11-3 run. The Highlanders (1-1) closed within 77-74 with 3:59 left, but Utah State answered with a 13-4 run to push its lead to 12 in the final minute.
Damon Lynn led NJIT with 34 points. He was 11 of 23 from field with 6 of 17 from beyond the arc. Tim Coleman added 16 points and Rob Ukawuba scored 12.
NJIT outscored the Aggies 25-12 to start the second half.
Comments