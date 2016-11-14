Law scores 26 to lead Northwestern over E. Wash, 86-72

Vic Law scored a career-high 26 points — his second straight game establishing a new mark — to lead Northwestern to an 86-72 victory over Eastern Washington Monday night in a Legends Classic opening-round game.
Law, who had 19 points in the season opener, was 7-for-13 from the field. Bryant McIntosh had 18 points and Scottie Lindsey and Dererk Pardon each added 12 as Northwestern improved to 2-0.
Bogdan Bliznyuk led Eastern Washington (1-1) with 25 points on 10-for-18 shooting. He had 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting in the first half.
Jacob Wiley added 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting for the Eagles.
Bliznyuk had four points and took only three shots in the season-opening win over Division III Linfield.
Northwestern quickly jumped out to a 15-point lead (24-9) less than nine minutes into the game and it appeared a second straight blow out was in order following the 94-63 opening win over Mississippi Valley State.
But Eastern fought back and pulled within 42-36 in the final minute of the first half. The Eagles were within six points (53-47) early in the second half, but that was as close as they would get — although Northwestern never was able to open a comfortable margin.
BIG PICTURE
EWU: The Eagles were picked to finish fifth in the Big Sky in a preseason poll of media covering the conference following last season 18-16 finish. If nothing else, this is a scrappy bunch that played physical on both ends and refused to quit after falling behind early on the road against a Power 5 conference team.
Northwestern: Although the season is only two games old, Law cleared as emerged as the Wildcats' best player. The redshirt sophomore, who missed all of last season following shoulder surgery, has the versatile game and athleticism to be a threat every night.
UP NEXT
Eastern Washington plays at Texas on Thursday in a game that's also a part of the Legends Classic.
Following a pair of home wins, Northwestern plays its first road game Thursday at Butler.
